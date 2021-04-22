 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/22
agate

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Pius X 3, Omaha Mercy 1

Norfolk 2, Lincoln Northeast 1, OT

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blair 3, Bennington 0

Columbus 1, Bellevue West 0, SO

Columbus Lakeview 1, Kearney Catholic 0

Columbus Scotus 11, Schuyler 0

Elkhorn 2, Millard South 1, SO

Elkhorn North 1, Omaha Gross 0, SO

Elkhorn South 2, Millard North 0

Fremont def. Grand Island, OT

Gretna 6, Millard West 0 

Hastings 3, Northwest 1

Lexington 3, Aurora 1, OT

Norris 10, Crete 0

Omaha Duchesne 10, South Sioux City 0

Omaha Roncalli 4, Ralston 3, OT

Papillion-La Vista South 2, Omaha Westside 0

Platteview 4, Conestoga 0

Plattsmouth 2, Auburn 1, SO

Waverly 5, Nebraska City 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Pius X 3, Omaha Mercy 1: Sidney Schmidt scored six minutes in off a corner kick to put Lincoln Pius X up 1-0, and Cassidy Kobza cushioned the lead to 2-0 five minutes into the second half. Abby Vacek added the final tally for the Bolts in the 31st minute. 

Norris 10, Crete 0: Molly Ramsey and Sophia Talero each scored two goals as the Titans improved to 13-0.

Waverly 5, Nebraska City 0: Senior Maddie Dutton scored two goals and freshman Olivia Hind had two assists to lead the Vikings.

