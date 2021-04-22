Girls soccer scores, 4/22

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Pius X 3, Omaha Mercy 1
Norfolk 2, Lincoln Northeast 1, OT
OTHER SCHOOLS
Blair 3, Bennington 0
Columbus 1, Bellevue West 0, SO
Columbus Lakeview 1, Kearney Catholic 0
Columbus Scotus 11, Schuyler 0
Elkhorn 2, Millard South 1, SO
Elkhorn North 1, Omaha Gross 0, SO
Elkhorn South 2, Millard North 0
Fremont def. Grand Island, OT
Gretna 6, Millard West 0
Hastings 3, Northwest 1
Lexington 3, Aurora 1, OT
Norris 10, Crete 0
Omaha Duchesne 10, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Roncalli 4, Ralston 3, OT
Papillion-La Vista South 2, Omaha Westside 0
Platteview 4, Conestoga 0
Plattsmouth 2, Auburn 1, SO
Waverly 5, Nebraska City 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Pius X 3, Omaha Mercy 1: Sidney Schmidt scored six minutes in off a corner kick to put Lincoln Pius X up 1-0, and Cassidy Kobza cushioned the lead to 2-0 five minutes into the second half. Abby Vacek added the final tally for the Bolts in the 31st minute.
Norris 10, Crete 0: Molly Ramsey and Sophia Talero each scored two goals as the Titans improved to 13-0.
Waverly 5, Nebraska City 0: Senior Maddie Dutton scored two goals and freshman Olivia Hind had two assists to lead the Vikings.