Girls soccer scores, 4/21

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 7, Kearney 1
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 3, Waverly 2
Norfolk 1, Lincoln Northeast 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 1, Blair 0
Columbus Scotus 10, Schuyler 0
Conestoga 2, York 1
Douglas, Wyo. at Scottsbluff
Elkhorn North 6, Omaha Gross 0
Elkhorn South at Millard North
Fremont at Grand Island
Gretna at Millard West
Kearney Catholic at Columbus Lakeview
Lexington 2, Aurora 0
Millard South 1, Elkhorn 0
Norris at Crete
People are also reading…
Northwest 6, Hastings 0
Omaha Duchesne 4, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Mercy 3, Omaha Burke 1
Plattsmouth 4, Auburn 0
Ralston at Omaha Roncalli
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 7, Kearney 1: Kayma Carpenter bolstered her Class A best goal tally with four goals in the Spartan win. Page Monson added another goal and a pair of an assists.