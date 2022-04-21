 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Girls soccer scores, 4/21

  Updated
  • 0

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 7, Kearney 1

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 3, Waverly 2

Norfolk 1, Lincoln Northeast 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 1, Blair 0

Columbus Scotus 10, Schuyler 0

Conestoga 2, York 1

Douglas, Wyo. at Scottsbluff

Elkhorn North 6, Omaha Gross 0

Elkhorn South at Millard North

Fremont at Grand Island

Gretna at Millard West

Kearney Catholic at Columbus Lakeview

Lexington 2, Aurora 0

Millard South 1, Elkhorn 0

Norris at Crete

Northwest 6, Hastings 0

Omaha Duchesne 4, South Sioux City 0

Omaha Mercy 3, Omaha Burke 1

Plattsmouth 4, Auburn 0

Ralston at Omaha Roncalli

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 7, Kearney 1: Kayma Carpenter bolstered her Class A best goal tally with four goals in the Spartan win. Page Monson added another goal and a pair of an assists.

High school soccer logo 2014
