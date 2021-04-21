 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/21
Girls soccer scores, 4/21

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southwest 1, Lincoln Southeast 0

Lincoln Northeast 2, Omaha Bryan 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Omaha Duchesne 5, Omaha Concordia 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Northeast 2, Omaha Bryan 0: Hannah Beach scored both goals while Samantha Pryce and Kemper Schaub split the clean sheet for the Rockets. 

Lincoln Southwest 1, Lincoln Southeast 0: Skylar Pieper scored the only tally of the game, capitalizing on a penalty kick late in the first half to lift the Silver Hawks. 

