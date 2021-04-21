Girls soccer scores, 4/21

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southwest 1, Lincoln Southeast 0
Lincoln Northeast 2, Omaha Bryan 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Omaha Duchesne 5, Omaha Concordia 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Northeast 2, Omaha Bryan 0: Hannah Beach scored both goals while Samantha Pryce and Kemper Schaub split the clean sheet for the Rockets.
Lincoln Southwest 1, Lincoln Southeast 0: Skylar Pieper scored the only tally of the game, capitalizing on a penalty kick late in the first half to lift the Silver Hawks.
