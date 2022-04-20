Girls soccer scores, 4/20

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast 8, Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln Southwest 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Omaha Skutt at Bellevue West
From six-hit games to chart-topping sprints, there were several peak showings from the past week.
It was a shock, even for her, that she produced as much as she did in Year 2 of varsity soccer. And Kayma Carpenter isn't slowing down.
“I can’t even believe it. I don’t feel like it’s real,” said Lincoln Southeast senior Tayah Ryan about the Knights' wins this season over East and Southwest.
The highlights from Wednesday's high school sports action around the Capital City.
