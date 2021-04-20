Girls soccer scores, 4/20

Omaha Skutt 4, Bennington 0

Ralston 8, South Sioux City 0

Scottsbluff at Douglas, Wyo., ccd.

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 5, Conestoga 3, OT: Abby Ware and Sarah Price each scored goals for the Lady Orange.

Columbus Lakeview 4, Crete 0: Taylor Pierce stopped a penalty kick in the second half for Crete.

Holdrege 2, York 0: Two first-half goals by Bethanny Goldschmidt carried the Dusters to the win.

Lincoln High 3, Fremont 1: Two first-half goals by SaReya Giebelhaus and another by Taylor Sluka carried the Links. Mackenzie Smith and Lesli Donis each had assists.

Papillion-La Vista South 5, Lincoln North Star 0: Freshman Ava Jellen scored her first varsity goal, and Laina Souerdyke added two goals for Papillion-La Vista South.

