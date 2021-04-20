 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/20
Girls soccer scores, 4/20

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 3, Fremont 1

Omaha Marian 3, Lincoln Pius X 0

Papillion-La Vista South 5, Lincoln North Star 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora 4, Seward 1

Beatrice 5, Conestoga 3, OT

Bellevue East 5, Omaha Benson 0

Blair 4, Columbus Scotus 1

Columbus 3, Hastings 0

Columbus Lakeview 4, Crete 0

Holdrege 2, York 0

Kearney 8, Grand Island 0

Lexington 1, Kearney Catholic 0

Millard North 4, Omaha Central 1

Millard South 2, Elkhorn 1

Millard West 5, Omaha South 0

Nebraska City at Auburn, ppd.

North Platte 10, Gering 0

Northwest 8, Schuyler 0

Omaha North at Omaha Northwest

Omaha Roncalli 6, Platteview 5

Omaha Skutt 4, Bennington 0

Ralston 8, South Sioux City 0

Scottsbluff at Douglas, Wyo., ccd.

HIGHLIGHTS

Beatrice 5, Conestoga 3, OT: Abby Ware and Sarah Price each scored goals for the Lady Orange.

Columbus Lakeview 4, Crete 0: Taylor Pierce stopped a penalty kick in the second half for Crete. 

Holdrege 2, York 0: Two first-half goals by Bethanny Goldschmidt carried the Dusters to the win.

Lincoln High 3, Fremont 1: Two first-half goals by SaReya Giebelhaus and another by Taylor Sluka carried the Links. Mackenzie Smith and Lesli Donis each had assists.

Papillion-La Vista South 5, Lincoln North Star 0: Freshman Ava Jellen scored her first varsity goal, and Laina Souerdyke added two goals for Papillion-La Vista South. 

High school soccer logo

 

