Girls soccer scores, 4/20

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 3, Fremont 1
Omaha Marian 3, Lincoln Pius X 0
Papillion-La Vista South 5, Lincoln North Star 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora 4, Seward 1
Beatrice 5, Conestoga 3, OT
Bellevue East 5, Omaha Benson 0
Blair 4, Columbus Scotus 1
Columbus 3, Hastings 0
Columbus Lakeview 4, Crete 0
Holdrege 2, York 0
Kearney 8, Grand Island 0
Lexington 1, Kearney Catholic 0
Millard North 4, Omaha Central 1
Millard South 2, Elkhorn 1
Millard West 5, Omaha South 0
Nebraska City at Auburn, ppd.
North Platte 10, Gering 0
Northwest 8, Schuyler 0
Omaha North at Omaha Northwest
Omaha Roncalli 6, Platteview 5
Omaha Skutt 4, Bennington 0
Ralston 8, South Sioux City 0
Scottsbluff at Douglas, Wyo., ccd.
HIGHLIGHTS
Beatrice 5, Conestoga 3, OT: Abby Ware and Sarah Price each scored goals for the Lady Orange.
Columbus Lakeview 4, Crete 0: Taylor Pierce stopped a penalty kick in the second half for Crete.
Holdrege 2, York 0: Two first-half goals by Bethanny Goldschmidt carried the Dusters to the win.
Lincoln High 3, Fremont 1: Two first-half goals by SaReya Giebelhaus and another by Taylor Sluka carried the Links. Mackenzie Smith and Lesli Donis each had assists.
Papillion-La Vista South 5, Lincoln North Star 0: Freshman Ava Jellen scored her first varsity goal, and Laina Souerdyke added two goals for Papillion-La Vista South.