agate

Girls soccer scores, 4/2

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 1, Millard North 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 2, Ralston 0

Elkhorn 2, Elkhorn North 1

Elkhorn South 2, Papillion-La Vista South 1 OT

Kearney Catholic at Holdrege

Lexington at Crete

Millard West 1, Omaha Skutt 0 OT

North Platte 5, South Sioux City 2

Northwest at Scottsbluff

Omaha Benson 1, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Central at Omaha Mercy

Omaha South 10, Omaha North 0

Omaha South 8, Omaha Benson 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 1, Millard North 0: A second-half goal from Kayma Carpenter was the difference for the Spartans.

High school soccer logo 2014
