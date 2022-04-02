Girls soccer scores, 4/2

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 1, Millard North 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 2, Ralston 0
Elkhorn 2, Elkhorn North 1
Elkhorn South 2, Papillion-La Vista South 1 OT
Kearney Catholic at Holdrege
Lexington at Crete
Millard West 1, Omaha Skutt 0 OT
North Platte 5, South Sioux City 2
Northwest at Scottsbluff
Omaha Benson 1, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Central at Omaha Mercy
Omaha South 10, Omaha North 0
Omaha South 8, Omaha Benson 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 1, Millard North 0: A second-half goal from Kayma Carpenter was the difference for the Spartans.