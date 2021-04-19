Girls soccer scores, 4/19

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 10, Auburn 0

Lincoln Southeast 5, Lincoln Northeast 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Gretna 7, Bellevue West 0

Nebraska City at Elkhorn North, ppd.

Norris 2, Blair 1

Northwest at Lexington, ppd.

Omaha Gross 2, Omaha Concordia 1, OT

Papillion-La Vista 2, Elkhorn South 0

Waverly 1, Bennington 0, OT

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 10, Auburn 0: Lauren Stull led nine different goal scorers with two goals for Class B No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran/RC. The Warriors took a 9-0 halftime lead and McKenzie Derowitsch added two assists in the victory.

Norris 2, Blair 1: Class B No. 4 Norris trailed No. 7 Blair 1-0 at halftime, but Grace Kohler and Molly Ramsey scored second half goals as the Titans defeated Blair for the second time in three days.

Waverly 1, Bennington 0, OT: Leah Rasmussen scored for Waverly with four minutes left in the second overtime to upend Class B No. 6 Bennington. Tara Tenopir had the shutout for the Vikings.

