Girls soccer scores, 4/19

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont 5, Lincoln High 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Auburn at Nebraska City

Beatrice 1, Conestoga 0

Bennington at Elkhorn North

Columbus Lakeview at Crete

Elkhorn 2, Papillion-La Vista South 1

Gering at North Platte

Grand Island at Kearney

Lexington at Kearney Catholic

Millard North at Omaha Central

Millard West 3, Omaha South 0

Northwest 10, Schuyler 0

Omaha Benson at Bellevue East

Omaha Northwest at Omaha North

Omaha Roncalli 3, Platteview 2

Omaha Westside 2, Omaha Duchesne 0

South Sioux City at Ralston

Hastings at Columbus

Seward at Aurora

York at Holdrege

HIGHLIGHTS

Fremont 5, Lincoln High 1: Denise Lango and Cecily Barcenas each scored two goals for the Tigers.

High school soccer logo 2014
