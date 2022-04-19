Girls soccer scores, 4/19

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 5, Lincoln High 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn at Nebraska City
Beatrice 1, Conestoga 0
Bennington at Elkhorn North
Columbus Lakeview at Crete
Elkhorn 2, Papillion-La Vista South 1
Gering at North Platte
Grand Island at Kearney
Lexington at Kearney Catholic
Millard North at Omaha Central
Millard West 3, Omaha South 0
Northwest 10, Schuyler 0
Omaha Benson at Bellevue East
Omaha Northwest at Omaha North
Omaha Roncalli 3, Platteview 2
Omaha Westside 2, Omaha Duchesne 0
South Sioux City at Ralston
Hastings at Columbus
Seward at Aurora
York at Holdrege
HIGHLIGHTS
Fremont 5, Lincoln High 1: Denise Lango and Cecily Barcenas each scored two goals for the Tigers.