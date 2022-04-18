 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/19

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Pius X 2

Lincoln Southeast 8, Lincoln Northeast 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Elkhorn North 8, Nebraska City 0

Gretna 2, Bellevue West 0

Norfolk 1, Fremont 0, SO

Norris 4, Blair 0

Omaha Concordia 2, Omaha Gross 0

Omaha Roncalli 8, South Sioux City 0

Papillion-La Vista 2, Papillion-La Vista South 0

Waverly 6, Plattsmouth 0

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Northwest 8, Columbus Lakeview 0

Lexington 2, Aurora 0

1st: Northwest 2, Lexington 1

HIGHLIGHTS 

Norris 4, Blair 0: Kennedy Sullivan netted two goals including an assist to lead the Titans to their 11th win of the season. Sophie Talero and Nicole Keetle also scored a goal. 

Waverly 6, Plattsmouth 0: Kennedy Smith and Olivia Hind each scored twice for Waverly. Abbie Carter pitched the clean sheet for the Vikings.

High school soccer logo

 

