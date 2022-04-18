Girls soccer scores, 4/19

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Pius X 2
Lincoln Southeast 8, Lincoln Northeast 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Elkhorn North 8, Nebraska City 0
Gretna 2, Bellevue West 0
Norfolk 1, Fremont 0, SO
Norris 4, Blair 0
Omaha Concordia 2, Omaha Gross 0
Omaha Roncalli 8, South Sioux City 0
Papillion-La Vista 2, Papillion-La Vista South 0
Waverly 6, Plattsmouth 0
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Northwest 8, Columbus Lakeview 0
Lexington 2, Aurora 0
1st: Northwest 2, Lexington 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Norris 4, Blair 0: Kennedy Sullivan netted two goals including an assist to lead the Titans to their 11th win of the season. Sophie Talero and Nicole Keetle also scored a goal.
Waverly 6, Plattsmouth 0: Kennedy Smith and Olivia Hind each scored twice for Waverly. Abbie Carter pitched the clean sheet for the Vikings.