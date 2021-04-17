 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/17
agate

Girls soccer scores, 4/17

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Pius X 1

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Lincoln Lutheran/RC

Lincoln High 4, Omaha Bryan 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Millard North at Omaha Skutt

Millard South 1, Bellevue West 0

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Mercy 4, Platteview 3, SO 

Sioux City West, Iowa at South Sioux City

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora

Lexington 3, Northwest 0

1st: Lexington def. Columbus Lakeview, SO 

3rd: Aurora 2, Northwest 0

HIGHLIGHTS 

Lincoln High 4, Omaha Bryan 0: Taylor Sluka scored two goals while Mackenzie Smith secured the seven save clean sheet to lead the Links. 

