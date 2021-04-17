Girls soccer scores, 4/17

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Pius X 1
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Lincoln Lutheran/RC
Lincoln High 4, Omaha Bryan 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Millard North at Omaha Skutt
Millard South 1, Bellevue West 0
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Mercy 4, Platteview 3, SO
Sioux City West, Iowa at South Sioux City
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora
Lexington 3, Northwest 0
1st: Lexington def. Columbus Lakeview, SO
3rd: Aurora 2, Northwest 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln High 4, Omaha Bryan 0: Taylor Sluka scored two goals while Mackenzie Smith secured the seven save clean sheet to lead the Links.