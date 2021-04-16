 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/16
Girls soccer scores, 4/16

  • Updated
Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln North Star 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 2, Omaha South 0

Gretna at Omaha Northwest

Kearney 5, Fremont 0

North Platte 1, Columbus 0, SO

Omaha Central at Elkhorn South

Omaha Concordia 3, Auburn 0

Omaha Roncalli 9, Conestoga 1

Ralston 4, Beatrice 2

EMC TOURNAMENT

1st: Norris 2, Blair 1, OT

HIGHLIGHTS

Norris 2, Blair 1, OT: Class B No. 4 Norris turned the tide in a hurry against No. 7 Blair in the EMC Tournament championship. The Bears took a 1-0 lead five minutes into the first overtime before Clare Macklin scored in the 94th minute. Kennedy Sullivan provided the game-winner in the 97th minute to give the Titans the conference crown.

Husker News