Girls soccer scores, 4/16

Norris 2, Blair 1, OT: Class B No. 4 Norris turned the tide in a hurry against No. 7 Blair in the EMC Tournament championship. The Bears took a 1-0 lead five minutes into the first overtime before Clare Macklin scored in the 94th minute. Kennedy Sullivan provided the game-winner in the 97th minute to give the Titans the conference crown.