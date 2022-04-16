 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Girls soccer scores, 4/16

  • 0

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Norfolk at Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln High at Omaha Bryan

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue West at Millard South

High school soccer logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/14

Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/14

All four No. 1 teams hold firm, but there's plenty of change to account for, including a Class A boys team from the Metro Conference making a leap into the top three.

 

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News