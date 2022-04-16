Girls soccer scores, 4/16

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Norfolk at Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln High at Omaha Bryan
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West at Millard South
All four No. 1 teams hold firm, but there's plenty of change to account for, including a Class A boys team from the Metro Conference making a leap into the top three.
Ian Morehead made saves on three of the five shots he faced. That was just enough to help Class B No. 4 Waverly to a league title.
A look at highlights from Tuesday's action from around the Capital City.
A team that won just one match last season already has five victories this year — and there's still two-plus weeks left to go.
Friday's win not only sent off a 12-player senior class with a victory over a city opponent, but it also reset the benchmark for the Northeast program.
Highlights from Wednesday's action around the Capital City.
A look at Tuesday's results from the pitch.
This season, the midfielder leads the Silver Hawks with nine goals and three assists.
A look at Wednesday's results from the pitch.
A look at Monday's results from the pitch.
