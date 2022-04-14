 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/14

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Hastings 2, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln East 5, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 10, Schuyler 0

Lincoln Pius X 8, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Southeast 3, Fremont 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice at Nebraska City

Columbus Scotus 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Elkhorn 2, Waverly 0

Kearney 3, Norfolk 2

Omaha Concordia at Auburn

Omaha North at Omaha Bryan

Papillion-La Vista at Millard North

Scottsbluff at Campbell County, Wyo.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 10, Schuyler 0: Siera Springer recorded a hat trick for Lincoln Lutheran/RC. Jamison Wahl scored two goals, Jenna Luebbe recorded two assists and a goal and Sophie Wohlgemuth and Aleyna Cuttlers combined for a clean sheet in the box.

Lincoln Southeast 3, Fremont 0: Rachel Warrick, Corynne Olsen and Sidney Wettlaufer each scored a goal for the Class A No. 7 Knights while Katelyn Rutledge and Graceyn Anderson contributed an assist apiece.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Husker News