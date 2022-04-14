Girls soccer scores, 4/14

CITY SCHOOLS
Hastings 2, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln East 5, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 10, Schuyler 0
Lincoln Pius X 8, Grand Island 0
Lincoln Southeast 3, Fremont 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice at Nebraska City
Columbus Scotus 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0
Omaha Concordia at Auburn
Omaha North at Omaha Bryan
Papillion-La Vista at Millard North
Scottsbluff at Campbell County, Wyo.
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 10, Schuyler 0: Siera Springer recorded a hat trick for Lincoln Lutheran/RC. Jamison Wahl scored two goals, Jenna Luebbe recorded two assists and a goal and Sophie Wohlgemuth and Aleyna Cuttlers combined for a clean sheet in the box.
Lincoln Southeast 3, Fremont 0: Rachel Warrick, Corynne Olsen and Sidney Wettlaufer each scored a goal for the Class A No. 7 Knights while Katelyn Rutledge and Graceyn Anderson contributed an assist apiece.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
