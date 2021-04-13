Girls soccer scores, 4/13

Norris 3, Waverly 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 1: Maddison Jenny scored two goals for the Discoverers, both assisted by Addison Kudron, who also scored a goal.

Kearney 3, Lincoln Southeast 1: Lincoln Southeast's lone goal came from junior Rachel Warrick, who scored off of an assist from Carrie Wehrman. Kearney's Haley Straka scored two goals in two minutes, one off of a penalty kick and another off of an assist from Aubrey Vancura.

Lincoln East 2, Papillion-La Vista 0: Jessie Chartier and Haley Peterson both scored goals for the No. 1 Class A Spartans.

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 7, Schuyler 0: Jamison Wahl and Shanae Bergt each scored two goals for the Class B No. 5 Warriors. Sierra Springer, Sage Nelson and Mckenzie Derowitsch each contributed one goal.

