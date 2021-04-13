 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/13
Girls soccer scores, 4/13

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 1

Kearney 3, Lincoln Southeast 1

Lincoln East 2, Papillion-La Vista 0

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 7, Schuyler 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Auburn 6, Crete 3

Bellevue West 7, Omaha Benson 0

Columbus Lakeview 3, York 0

Columbus Scotus 2, Kearney Catholic 0

Millard South 4, Omaha Bryan 0

North Platte 7, Hastings 0

Omaha Burke 1, Lewis Central, Iowa 0

Omaha Central 2, Omaha Duchesne 1, OT

Omaha Gross 7, Conestoga 0

Omaha Mercy 2, Omaha South 0

Omaha Westside 12, Omaha North 0

Ralston at Nebraska City

Scottsbluff 12, Torrington, Wyo. 1

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Blair 4, Elkhorn North 2

Norris 3, Waverly 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 1: Maddison Jenny scored two goals for the Discoverers, both assisted by Addison Kudron, who also scored a goal.

Kearney 3, Lincoln Southeast 1: Lincoln Southeast's lone goal came from junior Rachel Warrick, who scored off of an assist from Carrie Wehrman. Kearney's Haley Straka scored two goals in two minutes, one off of a penalty kick and another off of an assist from Aubrey Vancura.

Lincoln East 2, Papillion-La Vista 0: Jessie Chartier and Haley Peterson both scored goals for the No. 1 Class A Spartans.

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 7, Schuyler 0Jamison Wahl and Shanae Bergt each scored two goals for the Class B No. 5 Warriors. Sierra Springer, Sage Nelson and Mckenzie Derowitsch each contributed one goal.

