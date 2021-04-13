Girls soccer scores, 4/13

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 1
Kearney 3, Lincoln Southeast 1
Lincoln East 2, Papillion-La Vista 0
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 7, Schuyler 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn 6, Crete 3
Bellevue West 7, Omaha Benson 0
Columbus Lakeview 3, York 0
Columbus Scotus 2, Kearney Catholic 0
Millard South 4, Omaha Bryan 0
North Platte 7, Hastings 0
Omaha Burke 1, Lewis Central, Iowa 0
Omaha Central 2, Omaha Duchesne 1, OT
Omaha Gross 7, Conestoga 0
Omaha Mercy 2, Omaha South 0
Omaha Westside 12, Omaha North 0
Ralston at Nebraska City
Scottsbluff 12, Torrington, Wyo. 1
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Blair 4, Elkhorn North 2
Norris 3, Waverly 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 1: Maddison Jenny scored two goals for the Discoverers, both assisted by Addison Kudron, who also scored a goal.
Kearney 3, Lincoln Southeast 1: Lincoln Southeast's lone goal came from junior Rachel Warrick, who scored off of an assist from Carrie Wehrman. Kearney's Haley Straka scored two goals in two minutes, one off of a penalty kick and another off of an assist from Aubrey Vancura.
Lincoln East 2, Papillion-La Vista 0: Jessie Chartier and Haley Peterson both scored goals for the No. 1 Class A Spartans.
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 7, Schuyler 0: Jamison Wahl and Shanae Bergt each scored two goals for the Class B No. 5 Warriors. Sierra Springer, Sage Nelson and Mckenzie Derowitsch each contributed one goal.