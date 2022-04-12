 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Girls soccer scores, 4/12

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Southeast at Kearney

OTHER SCHOOLS

Conestoga at Omaha Gross

Hastings at North Platte

Kearney Catholic at Columbus Scotus

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Plattsmouth

Millard South 5, Omaha Bryan 1

Nebraska City at Ralston, ccd.

Omaha Duchesne 2, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Roncalli 8, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Westside at Omaha North

Torrington, Wyo. at Scottsbluff

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

York at Northwest

Columbus Lakeview at Seward

Aurora 3, Holdrege 0

Lexington 6, Schuyler 0

EMC TOURNAMENT

Blair at Norris, ppd. to Wed.

Elkhorn North at Bennington, ppd. to Wed.

METRO TOURNAMENT

1st: Omaha Marian vs. Gretna, ppd. to Wed.

HIGHLIGHTS

Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 0: Abby Hanes scored twice to lead the Discoverers.

High school soccer logo 2014
