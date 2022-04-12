Girls soccer scores, 4/12

CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Southeast at Kearney
OTHER SCHOOLS
Kearney Catholic at Columbus Scotus
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Plattsmouth
Millard South 5, Omaha Bryan 1
Nebraska City at Ralston, ccd.
Omaha Duchesne 2, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Roncalli 8, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Westside at Omaha North
Torrington, Wyo. at Scottsbluff
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Columbus Lakeview at Seward
EMC TOURNAMENT
Blair at Norris, ppd. to Wed.
Elkhorn North at Bennington, ppd. to Wed.
METRO TOURNAMENT
1st: Omaha Marian vs. Gretna, ppd. to Wed.
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus 3, Lincoln North Star 0: Abby Hanes scored twice to lead the Discoverers.
