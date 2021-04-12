 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/12
Girls soccer scores, 4/12

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 2, Lincoln Northeast 0

Grand Island 3, Lincoln High 2, SO

Lincoln Pius X 3, Norfolk 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Columbus Scotus 10, Northwest 1

Conestoga 5, York 0

Omaha Concordia 6, Omaha North 1

Omaha Gross 4, Beatrice 0

Sioux City North, Iowa 3, South Sioux City, OT

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Elkhorn North 2, Bennington 1, OT

Waverly 2, Elkhorn 0

Tuesday's games

Waverly at Norris, 6 p.m.

Elkhorn North at Blair, 5 p.m.

METRO TOURNAMENT

1st: Gretna 4, Millard North 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Bellevue East 2, Lincoln Northeast 0: Sami Reding had a goal and an assist for Bellevue East and Marissa Kelly added the second goal as the Chieftains scored twice in the second half. Kemper Schaub finished with nine saves for Lincoln Northeast. 

Grand Island 3, Lincoln High 2, SO: Sage McCallum scored back-to-back goals in the second half to rally the Islanders from a 2-0 deficit that helped send the game to overtime and a shootout. Grand Island won the shootout 6-5.

Omaha Gross 4, Beatrice 0: Sydney Herren scored all four goals for Class B No. 7 Omaha Gross. Alexus Townsend added the shutout in net, stopping five Beatrice shots.

Waverly 2, Elkhorn 0: Elly Speicher and Olivia Hand scored goals, both assisted by Maddie Dutton, as Waverly took control after a scoreless first half.

