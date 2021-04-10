Girls soccer scores, 4/10

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln North Star at Fremont
OTHER SCHOOLS
Beatrice at Crete
Beatrice 6, Plattsmouth 0
Bennington 6, Ralston 2
Crete at Plattsmouth
Elkhorn North vs. Hastings
Elkhorn North vs. Scottsbluff
Gering at Lexington
Holdrege at Platteview
Norris at Hastings
North Platte at Omaha Skutt
Scottsbluff at Norris
METRO TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista
Millard North 1, Papillion-La Vista South 0
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!