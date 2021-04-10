 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls soccer scores, 4/10
0 comments
agate

Girls soccer scores, 4/10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln North Star at Fremont

OTHER SCHOOLS

Beatrice at Crete

Beatrice 6, Plattsmouth 0

Bennington 6, Ralston 2

Crete at Plattsmouth

Elkhorn North vs. Hastings

Elkhorn North vs. Scottsbluff

Gering at Lexington

Holdrege at Platteview

Norris at Hastings

North Platte at Omaha Skutt

Scottsbluff at Norris

METRO TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista

Millard North 1, Papillion-La Vista South 0

High school soccer logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News