Girls soccer scores, 4/1

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 9, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Northeast 2, Fremont 1, SO
Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Southwest 1, Columbus 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 13, Schuyler 0
Blair 2, Waverly 1, SO
Conestoga 6, Nebraska City 0
Crete 2, Seward 1
Columbus Lakeview 2, Aurora 0
Elkhorn South 1, Omaha Westside 0
Grand Island 1, Hastings 0, SO
Millard North 10, Omaha Northwest 0
Norris 4, Elkhorn 0
North Platte 5, Lexington 0
Northwest 2, York 0
Omaha Burke 8, Omaha North 0
Omaha Central 1, Millard South 0
Omaha Marian 4, Omaha South 0
Papillion-La Vista South 5, Millard West 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Blair 2, Waverly 1, SO: Olivia Hind scored in the first half for the Vikings before Keara Chaffee equalized after halftime. The Bears won the shootout 3-1.
Lincoln East 9, Norfolk 0: Kayma Carpenter scored four goals for the Class A No. 1 Spartans; Briley Hill and Haley Peterson both added two goals for the Spartans.
Lincoln Northeast 2, Fremont 1: Hannah Beach scored for the Rockets off an assist from Maddie Berndt. Kempre Schaub made two saves in the shootout for Northeast.
Lincoln Southwest 1, Columbus 0: Sophomore midfielder Jillian Lane scored the Class A No. 2 Silver Hawks' only goal off of an assist from Brooke Kutliek.
Norris 4, Elkhorn 0: Hannah Schroder and Kennedy Sullivan both scored two goals for the Titans.