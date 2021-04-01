 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 4/1
Girls soccer scores, 4/1

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 9, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Northeast 2, Fremont 1, SO

Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Southwest 1, Columbus 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 13, Schuyler 0

Blair 2, Waverly 1, SO

Conestoga 6, Nebraska City 0

Crete 2, Seward 1

Columbus Lakeview 2, Aurora 0

Elkhorn South 1, Omaha Westside 0

Grand Island 1, Hastings 0, SO

Millard North 10, Omaha Northwest 0

Norris 4, Elkhorn 0

North Platte 5, Lexington 0 

Northwest 2, York 0

Omaha Burke 8, Omaha North 0

Omaha Central 1, Millard South 0

Omaha Marian 4, Omaha South 0

Papillion-La Vista South 5, Millard West 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Blair 2, Waverly 1, SO: Olivia Hind scored in the first half for the Vikings before Keara Chaffee equalized after halftime. The Bears won the shootout 3-1.

Lincoln East 9, Norfolk 0: Kayma Carpenter scored four goals for the Class A No. 1 Spartans; Briley Hill and Haley Peterson both added two goals for the Spartans.

Lincoln Northeast 2, Fremont 1: Hannah Beach scored for the Rockets off an assist from Maddie Berndt. Kempre Schaub made two saves in the shootout for Northeast.

Lincoln Southwest 1, Columbus 0: Sophomore midfielder Jillian Lane scored the Class A No. 2 Silver Hawks' only goal off of an assist from Brooke Kutliek.

Norris 4, Elkhorn 0: Hannah Schroder and Kennedy Sullivan both scored two goals for the Titans. 

High school soccer logo
