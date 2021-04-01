Girls soccer scores, 4/1

Blair 2, Waverly 1, SO: Olivia Hind scored in the first half for the Vikings before Keara Chaffee equalized after halftime. The Bears won the shootout 3-1.

Lincoln East 9, Norfolk 0: Kayma Carpenter scored four goals for the Class A No. 1 Spartans; Briley Hill and Haley Peterson both added two goals for the Spartans.

Lincoln Northeast 2, Fremont 1: Hannah Beach scored for the Rockets off an assist from Maddie Berndt. Kempre Schaub made two saves in the shootout for Northeast.

Lincoln Southwest 1, Columbus 0: Sophomore midfielder Jillian Lane scored the Class A No. 2 Silver Hawks' only goal off of an assist from Brooke Kutliek.

Norris 4, Elkhorn 0: Hannah Schroder and Kennedy Sullivan both scored two goals for the Titans.

