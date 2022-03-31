 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 3/31

  • 0

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 8, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Lincoln Northeast at Fremont, ppd.

Omaha Central 3, Lincoln High 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 10, Schuyler 0

Columbus Lakeview 1, Aurora 0

Columbus Scotus 1, Blair 0

Conestoga 3, Nebraska City 1

Crete at Seward

Douglas, Wyo. at Gering

Elkhorn South at Omaha Westside

Grand Island 1, Hastings 0

Millard North at Omaha Northwest

Norris 6, Elkhorn 0

North Platte 2, Lexington 1

Northwest 5, York 1

Omaha Burke at Omaha Benson

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Concordia

Omaha South at Omaha Marian

Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South

Papillion-La Vista South at Millard West

Sioux City West, Iowa at South Sioux City

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 1: A trio of second half sealed the Warriors fifth straight win. Shanae Bergt had two goals and an assist to lead the team.

High school soccer logo 2014

 

