Girls soccer scores, 3/31

CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 8, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0
Lincoln Northeast at Fremont, ppd.
Omaha Central 3, Lincoln High 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 10, Schuyler 0
Columbus Lakeview 1, Aurora 0
Columbus Scotus 1, Blair 0
Conestoga 3, Nebraska City 1
Elkhorn South at Omaha Westside
Grand Island 1, Hastings 0
Millard North at Omaha Northwest
North Platte 2, Lexington 1
Omaha Burke at Omaha Benson
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Concordia
Omaha South at Omaha Marian
Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South
Papillion-La Vista South at Millard West
Sioux City West, Iowa at South Sioux City
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 1: A trio of second half sealed the Warriors fifth straight win. Shanae Bergt had two goals and an assist to lead the team.
