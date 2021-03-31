agate Girls soccer scores, 3/31 Lincoln Journal Star Mar 31, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Updated 12 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls soccerOTHER SCHOOLSOmaha Duchesne 4, Ralston 0Omaha South 6, Omaha Bryan 0 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Prep-sports High School Girls Soccer Scoreboard Watch Now: Related Video Two-Minute Drill: Why the Huskers feel the need to dial it up on special teams UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team' AP UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team' All the best assists from Gonzaga's dominating Elite Eight win All the best assists from Gonzaga's dominating Elite Eight win Just how bad was the missed call in UCONN vs. Baylor? AP Just how bad was the missed call in UCONN vs. Baylor? Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Soccer Lincoln Pius X shows improvement in win over North Star, but aims to get better Updated 24 min ago Lincoln Pius X boys soccer coach David Wright was pleased with his team's performance overall Wednesday, but he also knows the Thunderbolts ar… High School Soccer Prep glance: First-half goals hold up for Southeast boys in shutout of Lincoln High Updated 2 min ago Highlights from Wednesday's high school sports.