Girls soccer scores, 3/30
Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 8, Seward 0 

Lincoln North Star 2, Lincoln High 1, OT 

Lincoln East 6, Lincoln Southeast 1

Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln Pius X 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora 4, Northwest 1

Bellevue East 10, Omaha Northwest 0

Bellevue West 4, Omaha South 1

Blair 4, Omaha Concordia 0

Columbus Lakeview at Schuyler

Conestoga 11, Crete 1 

Gretna 5, Papillion-La Vista 2

Hastings 1, Kearney Catholic 0 SO 

Kearney 1, Columbus 0

Lexington 2, Holdrege 1

Millard West 2, Elkhorn South 1 OT

Omaha Benson 4, Omaha North 0

Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha Duchesne 9, Platteview 1  

Omaha Skutt 7, Omaha Roncalli 0 

Omaha Westside 2, Millard North 1

Papillion-La Vista South 2, Omaha Marian 1 

Ralston 8, Plattsmouth 1

Torrington, Wyo. 2, Gering 0 

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 8, Seward 0: Junior Sierra Springer scored five goals while Elise Huscher, Elsa Meyer and Addi Ernstmeyer each added one. 

