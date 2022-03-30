agate Girls soccer scores, 3/30 Lincoln Journal Star Mar 30, 2022 Mar 30, 2022 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls soccerOTHER SCHOOLSOmaha Benson at Omaha NorthOmaha Duchesne 8, Ralston 0 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Prep-sports High School Scoreboard Girls Soccer Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Prep glance: Southeast comes alive in second half to slip past Lincoln High in boys soccer Highlights from Wednesday's high school sports action from across the Capital City. Watch Now: Related Video NFL mandates each team must have minority offensive coach for 2022 season Four Downs: Why a 'chippy' spring is a good thing, and other Husker takeaways web only topical Four Downs: Why a 'chippy' spring is a good thing, and other Husker takeaways Tiger Woods could make return at Masters AP Tiger Woods could make return at Masters Two-Minute Drill: Where the Huskers defense is seeking improvement, and other notes topical Two-Minute Drill: Where the Huskers defense is seeking improvement, and other notes