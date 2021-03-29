 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls soccer scores, 3/29
0 comments
agate

Girls soccer scores, 3/29

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls soccer

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blair at Elkhorn North

Elkhorn 2, Bennington 1

Millard North at Omaha Marian

Norfolk at Grand Island

North Platte 7, Scottsbluff 0

Omaha Concordia at Columbus Scotus

Omaha Mercy 3, Kearney Catholic 0

Omaha Skutt 3, Omaha Gross 0

Plattsmouth 1, Nebraska City 0

Waverly 3, Beatrice 1

York 2, Schuyler 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Waverly 3, Beatrice 1: Waverly answered Addy Timmerman's goal for Beatrice in the first half with three in the second. Elly Speicher, Leah Rasmussen and Olivia Hind all found the back of the net for the Vikings. Tara Tenopir picked up the win in net for Waverly.

High school soccer logo 2014

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News