Girls soccer scores, 3/29

Blair at Elkhorn North
Elkhorn 2, Bennington 1
Millard North at Omaha Marian
Norfolk at Grand Island
North Platte 7, Scottsbluff 0
Omaha Concordia at Columbus Scotus
Omaha Mercy 3, Kearney Catholic 0
Omaha Skutt 3, Omaha Gross 0
Plattsmouth 1, Nebraska City 0
Waverly 3, Beatrice 1
York 2, Schuyler 1
Waverly 3, Beatrice 1: Waverly answered Addy Timmerman's goal for Beatrice in the first half with three in the second. Elly Speicher, Leah Rasmussen and Olivia Hind all found the back of the net for the Vikings. Tara Tenopir picked up the win in net for Waverly.
