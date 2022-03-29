Girls soccer scores, 3/29

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 1, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 6, Seward 0
Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln East 1
Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Pius X 2, SO
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 1, Omaha South 0
Blair 2, Omaha Concordia 0
Columbus 1, Kearney 0
Conestoga 2, Crete 0
Elkhorn South 2, Millard West 1
Fremont 4, Omaha Northwest 1
Gretna 3, Papillion-La Vista 1
Hastings 2, Kearney Catholic 0
Lexington 3, Holdrege 0
Northwest 2, Aurora 1
People are also reading…
Omaha Burke 5, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha Duchesne 6, Platteview 1
Omaha Marian 2, Papillion-La Vista South 0
Omaha Mercy 5, South Sioux City 2
Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli
Omaha Westside at Millard North
Ralston at Plattsmouth
Schuyler at Columbus Lakeview
Torrington, Wyo. 3, Gering 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 6, Seward 0: The Warriors made all six of their goals in the second half to improve to 4-1 on the season. Jamison Wahl scored two goals while Hailey Chambers, Sierra Springer and Raegen Holle each scored one.