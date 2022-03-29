 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Girls soccer scores, 3/29

  • Updated
Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 1, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 6, Seward 0

Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln East 1

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Pius X 2, SO

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 1, Omaha South 0

Blair 2, Omaha Concordia 0

Columbus 1, Kearney 0

Conestoga 2, Crete 0

Elkhorn South 2, Millard West 1

Fremont 4, Omaha Northwest 1

Gretna 3, Papillion-La Vista 1

Hastings 2, Kearney Catholic 0

Lexington 3, Holdrege 0

Northwest 2, Aurora 1

Omaha Burke 5, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha Duchesne 6, Platteview 1

Omaha Marian 2, Papillion-La Vista South 0

Omaha Mercy 5, South Sioux City 2

Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli

Omaha Westside at Millard North

Ralston at Plattsmouth

Schuyler at Columbus Lakeview

Torrington, Wyo. 3, Gering 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 6, Seward 0: The Warriors made all six of their goals in the second half to improve to 4-1 on the season. Jamison Wahl scored two goals while Hailey Chambers, Sierra Springer and Raegen Holle each scored one.

