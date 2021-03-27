 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 3/27
agate

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 5, Beatrice 1

Lincoln High 2, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Pius X at Norris

Lincoln Southeast 1, Millard South 0

Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Marian

Omaha Westside at Lincoln East

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 10, Omaha North 0

Bennington 6, Conestoga 0

Columbus Lakeview at Waverly

Conestoga 2, Auburn 0

Elkhorn South at North Platte

Hastings 5, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 2

Omaha Mercy 2, Omaha Roncalli 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 5, Beatrice 1: Junior Raegan Holle and sophomore Jamsion Wahl each had two goals and an assist to lead the Warriors.

High school soccer logo 2014
