Girls soccer scores, 3/27

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 5, Beatrice 1
Lincoln High 2, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Pius X at Norris
Lincoln Southeast 1, Millard South 0
Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Marian
Omaha Westside at Lincoln East
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 10, Omaha North 0
Bennington 6, Conestoga 0
Columbus Lakeview at Waverly
Conestoga 2, Auburn 0
Elkhorn South at North Platte
Hastings 5, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 2
Omaha Mercy 2, Omaha Roncalli 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 5, Beatrice 1: Junior Raegan Holle and sophomore Jamsion Wahl each had two goals and an assist to lead the Warriors.
Tags
