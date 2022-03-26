Girls soccer scores, 3/26

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 5, Omaha Westside 1

Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 6, Beatrice 0

Lincoln Pius X 2, Norris 1

Lincoln Southeast 3, Millard South 2, SO

Omaha Marian 1, Lincoln Southwest 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 15, Omaha North 0

Bennington 6, Conestoga 0

Conestoga 4, Auburn 1

Hastings 3, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 2

North Platte at Elkhorn South

Northwest 10, Gering 0

Omaha Mercy at Omaha Roncalli

Waverly 3, Columbus Lakeview 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 5, Omaha Westside 1: Nebraska commit Kayma Carpenter scored two goals to go along with an assist to lead the No. 2 Spartans to a blowout win at Westside. Keely Yager also added two goals while Paige Monson added another. Lillie Shaw and Madysin Frost each had an assists.

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 6, Beatrice 0: Six different players had points including two goals apiece from Sierra Springer and Jamison Wahl for the Warriors. Shanae Bergt was also an effective playmaker getting three assists while Hailey Chambers and Hannah Kile each added a goal.

Lincoln Southeast 3, Millard South 2, SO: The Knights slipped by the Patriots with a 5-4 shootout win. Kaitlyn Rutledge and Tayah Ryan scored the two goals in regulation for Southeast while Corynne Olsen and Kylee Kurtzer each had an assist.

Waverly 3, Columbus Lakeview 0: Olivia Hind netted a hat trick including two goals in the second half to lead the Vikings. Lexi Adams and Kennedy Smith each had an assists on Hind goals.

