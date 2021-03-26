Girls soccer scores, 3/26

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln North Star at Grand Island
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista South
Bellevue West 10, Omaha North 0
Douglas, Wtyo. at Gering
Fremont 4, Columbus 0
Gretna at Omaha Bryan
Millard North 10, Omaha South 0
Omaha Burke at Elkhorn South
Millard West 2, Omaha South 1
Omaha Roncalli 11, Plattsmouth 1
Omaha Skutt 4, Omaha Duchesne 0
Papillion-La Vista 10, Omaha Benson 0
Blair 3, Platteview 1
Ralston at Omaha Northwest
