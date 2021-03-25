 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 3/25
Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 6, Conestoga 0

Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln Northeast 1

Lincoln Southeast 4, Grand Island 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington at Norris

Columbus at Norfolk

Elkhorn 7, Nebraska City 0

Elkhorn North at Waverly

Gretna at Millard South

Lexington 2, Hastings 1

Northwest 4, Columbus Lakeview 0

Omaha Marian 3, Omaha Westside 0

Omaha Mercy 2, Omaha Gross 1

Platteview 10, Plattsmouth 0

Scottsbluff 8, Buffalo, Wyo. 3

Seward 5, Auburn 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 6, Conestoga 0: Jamison Wahl scored two goals and contributed an assist for the Warriors. Sierra Springer also added a goal and assist.

Lincoln Southeast 4, Grand Island 0: Freshman Samantha Searcey scored two goals, and junior Tayah Ryan and senior Lauren Lilienthal added scores to lead the Knights.

Seward 5, Auburn 1: Junior Elissa Sagehorn scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Bluejays. Jordyn Collins and Myka Smith also scored for Seward.

