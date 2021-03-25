Girls soccer scores, 3/25

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 6, Conestoga 0
Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln Northeast 1
Lincoln Southeast 4, Grand Island 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington at Norris
Columbus at Norfolk
Elkhorn 7, Nebraska City 0
Elkhorn North at Waverly
Gretna at Millard South
Lexington 2, Hastings 1
Northwest 4, Columbus Lakeview 0
Omaha Marian 3, Omaha Westside 0
Omaha Mercy 2, Omaha Gross 1
Platteview 10, Plattsmouth 0
Scottsbluff 8, Buffalo, Wyo. 3
Seward 5, Auburn 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 6, Conestoga 0: Jamison Wahl scored two goals and contributed an assist for the Warriors. Sierra Springer also added a goal and assist.
Lincoln Southeast 4, Grand Island 0: Freshman Samantha Searcey scored two goals, and junior Tayah Ryan and senior Lauren Lilienthal added scores to lead the Knights.