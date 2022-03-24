 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 3/24

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Pius X 6, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Southeast 10, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 5, Conestoga 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Columbus 4, Norfolk 2

Elkhorn 7, Nebraska City 0

Hastings at Lexington

Norris 1, Bennington 0

Northwest 3, Columbus Lakeview 0

Omaha Mercy 5, Omaha Gross 1

Omaha Westside at Omaha Marian

Platteview 8, Plattsmouth 1

Seward at Auburn

Sterling, Colo. 4, Gering 0

Waverly at Elkhorn North

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 5, Conestoga 0: McKenzie Derowitsch scored twice, while Jami Wahl, Shanae Bergt and Jordan Ernstmeyer each added a goal for the Warriors. Aleyna Cuttlers and Sophie Wohlgemuth each split time in the net for the Warriors' first shutout of the season.

Lincoln Southeast 10, Grand Island 0: Seven players scored a goal for the Knights, including Corynne Olson who recorded a hat trick in the first half. Cadence Bonneau, Tayah Ryan, Kate Rutledge, Samantha Searcey, Sidney Wettlaufer, Eliana Wayoro and Allie Vlieger were the other goal scorers for Lincoln Southeast.

