Girls soccer scores, 3/24

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Pius X 6, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Southeast 10, Grand Island 0
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 5, Conestoga 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Columbus 4, Norfolk 2
Elkhorn 7, Nebraska City 0
Hastings at Lexington
Norris 1, Bennington 0
Northwest 3, Columbus Lakeview 0
Omaha Mercy 5, Omaha Gross 1
Omaha Westside at Omaha Marian
Platteview 8, Plattsmouth 1
Seward at Auburn
Sterling, Colo. 4, Gering 0
Waverly at Elkhorn North
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 5, Conestoga 0: McKenzie Derowitsch scored twice, while Jami Wahl, Shanae Bergt and Jordan Ernstmeyer each added a goal for the Warriors. Aleyna Cuttlers and Sophie Wohlgemuth each split time in the net for the Warriors' first shutout of the season.
Lincoln Southeast 10, Grand Island 0: Seven players scored a goal for the Knights, including Corynne Olson who recorded a hat trick in the first half. Cadence Bonneau, Tayah Ryan, Kate Rutledge, Samantha Searcey, Sidney Wettlaufer, Eliana Wayoro and Allie Vlieger were the other goal scorers for Lincoln Southeast.