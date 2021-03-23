Girls soccer scores, 3/23

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 4, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Southwest 6, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Southeast 3, Norfolk 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Newcastle, Wyo. at Scottsbluff
Omaha Gross 3, Ralston 0
Omaha Westside 8, Omaha Benson 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Southeast 3, Norfolk 0: Silver Hawks' sophomore goalkeeper and team captain Samaya Hogg had a clean sheet. Freshman Samantha Searcey scored two goals and Corynne Olsen scored one.
