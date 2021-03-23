 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 3/23
agate

Girls soccer scores, 3/23

  • Updated
Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 4, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Southwest 6, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Southeast 3, Norfolk 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Newcastle, Wyo. at Scottsbluff

Omaha Gross 3, Ralston 0

Omaha Westside 8, Omaha Benson 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Southeast 3, Norfolk 0: Silver Hawks' sophomore goalkeeper and team captain Samaya Hogg had a clean sheet. Freshman Samantha Searcey scored two goals and Corynne Olsen scored one.

High school soccer logo 2014

 

