Girls soccer scores, 3/22

Boys soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 6, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Pius X 3, Fremont 1, OT
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 6, Omaha Concordia 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 10, Omaha North 0
Bellevue West 1, Elkhorn South 0
Blair at Waverly, ppd. Apr. 1
Columbus 3, Grand Island 0
Elkhorn 10, Plattsmouth 0
Millard North at Omaha Marian
Millard West 2, Papillion-La Vista 1
Norris 9, Beatrice 0
Omaha Central 3, Omaha South 0
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Bryan
Omaha Skutt 7, Omaha Mercy 1
Papillion-La Vista South 4, Millard South 0
Platteview 7, Nebraska City 0
York at Aurora
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 6, Omaha Concordia 0: Junior Sierra Springer exploded for four goals while Shanae Bergt and Jamison Wahl each added a tally in the Warriors' victory.