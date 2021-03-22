 Skip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 3/22
Girls soccer scores, 3/22

Boys soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 6, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Pius X 3, Fremont 1, OT

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 6, Omaha Concordia 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 10, Omaha North 0

Bellevue West 1, Elkhorn South 0

Blair at Waverly, ppd. Apr. 1

Columbus 3, Grand Island 0

Elkhorn 10, Plattsmouth 0

Millard North at Omaha Marian

Millard West 2, Papillion-La Vista 1

Norris 9, Beatrice 0

Omaha Central 3, Omaha South 0

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Bryan

Omaha Skutt 7, Omaha Mercy 1

Papillion-La Vista South 4, Millard South 0

Platteview 7, Nebraska City 0

York at Aurora

HIGHLIGHTS 

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 6, Omaha Concordia 0: Junior Sierra Springer exploded for four goals while Shanae Bergt and Jamison Wahl each added a tally in the Warriors' victory. 

High school soccer logo 2014
