Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Bennington 9, Lincoln Northwest 0
Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1, Platteview 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn 1, Crete 0, OT
Columbus 2, Norfolk 0
Gretna 1, Papillion-La Vista
Kearney 3, Fremont 0
Lexington 11, York 1
Northwest 4, Kearney Catholic 0
Omaha Buena Vista at Nebraska City
Omaha Duchesne 3, Omaha Concordia 1
Omaha Gross 2, Ralston 0
People are also reading…
Omaha Mercy 1, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Skutt 10, South Sioux City 0
Scotus Central Catholic 10, Columbus Lakeview 0
Seward at Conestoga