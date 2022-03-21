Girls soccer scores, 3/21

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 4, Lincoln Northeast 1
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Omaha Concordia 1
Lincoln Pius X 4, Fremont 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora at York
Beatrice at Norris
Bellevue East 10, Omaha North 0
Bellevue West at Elkhorn South
Grand Island at Columbus
Millard West 3, Papillion-La Vista 1
Norris 10, Beatrice 0
Omaha Bryan 4, Omaha Northwest 3
Omaha Marian at Millard North
Omaha Mercy at Omaha Skutt
Omaha South at Omaha Central
Papillion-La Vista South at Millard South
Platteview at Nebraska City
Scottsbluff at Newcastle, Wyo.
Waverly 4, Blair 3, OT
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Omaha Concordia 1: Sierra Spring, Lincoln Lutheran/RC's returning leading scorer with 19 goals last season, scored two second-half goals Monday in a comeback effort.
Lincoln Pius X 4, Fremont 0: Abby Vacek and Kate Vacek each scored twice to lead the Bolts offense.
Waverly 4, Blair 3, OT: Liv Hind had three goals and Mallory Hughes added one for Waverly.
Kearney 4, Lincoln Northeast 1: Rylee Way scored on a penalty kick for the Rockets to even the score 1-1 in the second half.