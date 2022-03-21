Girls soccer scores, 3/21

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 4, Lincoln Northeast 1

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Omaha Concordia 1

Lincoln Pius X 4, Fremont 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora at York

Beatrice at Norris

Bellevue East 10, Omaha North 0

Bellevue West at Elkhorn South

Grand Island at Columbus

Millard West 3, Papillion-La Vista 1

Norris 10, Beatrice 0

Omaha Bryan 4, Omaha Northwest 3

Omaha Marian at Millard North

Omaha Mercy at Omaha Skutt

Omaha South at Omaha Central

Papillion-La Vista South at Millard South

Platteview at Nebraska City

Scottsbluff at Newcastle, Wyo.

Waverly 4, Blair 3, OT

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Omaha Concordia 1: Sierra Spring, Lincoln Lutheran/RC's returning leading scorer with 19 goals last season, scored two second-half goals Monday in a comeback effort.

Lincoln Pius X 4, Fremont 0: Abby Vacek and Kate Vacek each scored twice to lead the Bolts offense.

Waverly 4, Blair 3, OT: Liv Hind had three goals and Mallory Hughes added one for Waverly.

Kearney 4, Lincoln Northeast 1: Rylee Way scored on a penalty kick for the Rockets to even the score 1-1 in the second half.

