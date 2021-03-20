Girls soccer scores, 3/20

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 2, Lexington 0
Lincoln High 5, South Sioux City 1
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 4, Platteview 0
Lincoln Southwest 2, Millard West 1, OT
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 2, Kearney 1, SO
Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista South
Blair 10, Schuyler 0
Columbus 6, Columbus Lakeview 0
Gretna 10, Columbus Scotus 0
Hastings at Norfolk
Lutheran NE/Norfolk Catholic 2, Omaha Bryan 1, SO
Millard South 8, Omaha Benson 0
Norris 10, Seward 0
Northwest at Gering ppd.
Northwest at Scottsbluff ppd,
Omaha Burke 1, Bellevue East 0
Omaha Central at Grand Island
Omaha Duchesne 2, Kearney 1
Omaha Gross 3, Waverly 0
Omaha Mercy 2, Bennington 1
Papillion-La Vista 13, Plattsmouth 0
Plattsmouth 3, Schuyler 0
Scottsbluff at Gering ppd.
HIGHLIGHTS
Bellevue East 2, Kearney 1: The Chieftains outscored the Bearcats 3-2 in the shootout to finish third in their home invitational.
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 4, Platteview 0: Jamison Wahl, Shanae Bergt and Sierra Springer each scored, and Addie Ernstmeyer record the shutout in goal in a season-opening win for the Warriors.
Omaha Duchesne 2, Kearney 1: The Cardinals scored two unanswered goals by Madison Smith and Peyton Ward in the first half to blow past the Bearcats.
Omaha Gross 3, Waverly 0: Sydney Herren scored a hat trick to lead the Cougars.