Girls soccer scores, 3/20
Girls soccer scores, 3/20

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 2, Lexington 0

Lincoln High 5, South Sioux City 1

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 4, Platteview 0

Lincoln Southwest 2, Millard West 1, OT

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 2, Kearney 1, SO

Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista South

Blair 10, Schuyler 0

Columbus 6, Columbus Lakeview 0

Gretna 10, Columbus Scotus 0

Hastings at Norfolk

Lutheran NE/Norfolk Catholic 2, Omaha Bryan 1, SO

Millard South 8, Omaha Benson 0

Norris 10, Seward 0

Northwest at Gering ppd.

Northwest at Scottsbluff ppd,

Omaha Burke 1, Bellevue East 0

Omaha Central at Grand Island

Omaha Duchesne 2, Kearney 1

Omaha Gross 3, Waverly 0

Omaha Mercy 2, Bennington 1

Papillion-La Vista 13, Plattsmouth 0

Plattsmouth 3, Schuyler 0

Scottsbluff at Gering ppd.

HIGHLIGHTS

Bellevue East 2, Kearney 1: The Chieftains outscored the Bearcats 3-2 in the shootout to finish third in their home invitational. 

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 4, Platteview 0: Jamison Wahl, Shanae Bergt and Sierra Springer each scored, and Addie Ernstmeyer record the shutout in goal in a season-opening win for the Warriors.

Omaha Duchesne 2, Kearney 1: The Cardinals scored two unanswered goals by Madison Smith and Peyton Ward in the first half to blow past the Bearcats.

Omaha Gross 3, Waverly 0: Sydney Herren scored a hat trick to lead the Cougars.

