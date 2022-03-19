 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 3/19

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Platteview 5, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 3

Lincoln Southwest 2, Millard West 1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 2, Omaha Mercy 0

Columbus vs. Columbus Lakeview

Columbus vs. Columbus Scotus

Columbus Lakeview vs. Columbus Scotus

Fremont 6, Omaha Bryan 0

Grand Island vs. Omaha Central

Gretna 3, Omaha Skutt 2, OT

Kearney 3, Omaha Burke 1

Lexington 1, Omaha Northwest 0

Norfolk vs. Hastings

Norris 10, Seward 0

North Platte 5, Aurora 0

People are also reading…

Omaha Benson vs. Millard South

Omaha Duchesne 5, Omaha Burke 0

Papillion-La Vista 10, Beatrice 0

Plattsmouth 1, Schuyler 0

Ralston 4, York 1

Waverly 3, Omaha Gross 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Southwest 2, Millard West 1: McKenna Rathbun and Kianna Perez led the Silver Hawks with a goal apiece and Alexa Gobel posted seven saves. 

Platteview 5, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 3: Shanae Bergt scored twice for Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, and Sierra Springer added one, but they could not keep up with the foot of Platteview's Emma Middleton's four-goal performance.

Waverly 3, Omaha Gross 1: Olivia Hand scored twice to lead Waverly, and Mallory Hughes added another. Abbie Carter made nine saves for Waverly in net.

