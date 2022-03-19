Girls soccer scores, 3/19

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Platteview 5, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 3
Lincoln Southwest 2, Millard West 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 2, Omaha Mercy 0
Columbus vs. Columbus Lakeview
Columbus vs. Columbus Scotus
Columbus Lakeview vs. Columbus Scotus
Fremont 6, Omaha Bryan 0
Grand Island vs. Omaha Central
Gretna 3, Omaha Skutt 2, OT
Kearney 3, Omaha Burke 1
Lexington 1, Omaha Northwest 0
Norfolk vs. Hastings
Norris 10, Seward 0
North Platte 5, Aurora 0
Omaha Benson vs. Millard South
Omaha Duchesne 5, Omaha Burke 0
Papillion-La Vista 10, Beatrice 0
Plattsmouth 1, Schuyler 0
Ralston 4, York 1
Waverly 3, Omaha Gross 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Southwest 2, Millard West 1: McKenna Rathbun and Kianna Perez led the Silver Hawks with a goal apiece and Alexa Gobel posted seven saves.
Platteview 5, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 3: Shanae Bergt scored twice for Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, and Sierra Springer added one, but they could not keep up with the foot of Platteview's Emma Middleton's four-goal performance.
Waverly 3, Omaha Gross 1: Olivia Hand scored twice to lead Waverly, and Mallory Hughes added another. Abbie Carter made nine saves for Waverly in net.