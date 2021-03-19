Girls soccer scores, 3/19

Girls soccer
Lincoln East 12, Lincoln Northeast 0
Omaha Roncalli at Elkhorn North
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
After nearly two years away from the pitch, the high school soccer season begins Thursday. Brent C. Wagner dives in the preseason ratings.
Coach information, a look back at last season (no, 2019 is not a typo) and an outlook for each city girls soccer team. Here we go.
The Millard West girls are doing team book studies. The Omaha South boys have a rare matchup with a team from Illinois. And everyone is adjusting.
A look at Thursday's results from the pitch.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.