Girls soccer scores, 3/18
agate

Girls soccer scores, 3/18

Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 3, Lincoln Pius X 1

Lincoln North Star 1, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Southeast 3, North Platte 1

Lincoln Southwest 8, Grand Island 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aurora 6, Schuyler 1

Bellevue West at Omaha Skutt

Conestoga 2, Plattsmouth 0

Elkhorn South 6, Omaha South 1

Hastings 3, Holdrege 0

Kearney Catholic 5, York 0

Millard North 15, Omaha North 0

Millard South 2, Omaha Westside 1

Millard West 2, Bellevue East 1

Nebraska City at Crete

Omaha Concordia 4, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha Duchesne 4, Omaha Gross 0 

Omaha Marian 2, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Mercy 2, Blair 0

Platteview 3, Beatrice 1

Papillion-La Vista 4, Omaha Burke 0

South Sioux City at Elkhorn

Waverly 10, Seward 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Southeast 3, North Platte 1: Tayah Ryan scored and provided an assist for the Knights. Samaya Hoss also stopped 10 shots for Southeast.

Lincoln Southwest 8, Grand Island 0: 

High school soccer logo 2014

 

