Girls soccer scores, 3/18

Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 3, Lincoln Pius X 1
Lincoln North Star 1, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Southeast 3, North Platte 1
Lincoln Southwest 8, Grand Island 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aurora 6, Schuyler 1
Bellevue West at Omaha Skutt
Conestoga 2, Plattsmouth 0
Elkhorn South 6, Omaha South 1
Hastings 3, Holdrege 0
Kearney Catholic 5, York 0
Millard North 15, Omaha North 0
Millard South 2, Omaha Westside 1
Millard West 2, Bellevue East 1
Nebraska City at Crete
Omaha Concordia 4, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha Duchesne 4, Omaha Gross 0
Omaha Marian 2, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Mercy 2, Blair 0
Platteview 3, Beatrice 1
Papillion-La Vista 4, Omaha Burke 0