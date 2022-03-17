 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls soccer scores, 3/17

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney at Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln North Star at Norfolk

Lincoln Southwest at Grand Island

North Platte at Lincoln Southwest

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East at Millard West

Blair at Omaha Mercy

Conestoga at Plattsmouth

Elkhorn at South Sioux City

Elkhorn South at Omaha South

Gretna 10, Omaha Northwest 0

Holdrege at Hastings

Millard North 12, Omaha North 0

Millard South at Omaha Westside

Nebraska City 3, Crete 2, SO

Omaha Benson at Omaha Central

Omaha Duchesne 8, Omaha Gross 0

Omaha Skutt at Bennington

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Burke

Papillion-La Vista South at Bellevue West

Seward at Waverly

Schuyler at Aurora

The Platte at Beatrice

York at Kearney Catholic

HIGHLIGHTS

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

