Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Blair 10, Lincoln Northwest 0
Kearney 2, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln East 1, Columbus 0
Lincoln Northeast 3, Norfolk 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 1, Omaha Burke 0
Bellevue West 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Gretna 6, Millard South 0
Millard North 2, Papillion-La Vista South 1
Papillion-La Vista 3, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Westside 2, Millard West 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln East 1, Columbus 0: The Spartans scored an early goal in the first half and goalie Susie Bovaird had a clean sheet.
Lincoln Northeast 3, Norfolk 2: The Rockets get the game-winning goal in the second half to get past the Panthers.
Kearney 2, Lincoln High 0: The Bearcats got two goals in the second half from Karsyn Worley and Claire Karjalainen.
Blair 10, Lincoln Northwest 0: Allison Hernandez and Brynn Ray each scored a hat-trick for the Bears.