Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Blair 10, Lincoln Northwest 0

Kearney 2, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln East 1, Columbus 0

Lincoln Northeast 3, Norfolk 2

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bellevue East 1, Omaha Burke 0

Bellevue West 10, Omaha Bryan 0

Gretna 6, Millard South 0

Millard North 2, Papillion-La Vista South 1

Papillion-La Vista 3, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Westside 2, Millard West 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln East 1, Columbus 0: The Spartans scored an early goal in the first half and goalie Susie Bovaird had a clean sheet.

Lincoln Northeast 3, Norfolk 2: The Rockets get the game-winning goal in the second half to get past the Panthers.

Kearney 2, Lincoln High 0: The Bearcats got two goals in the second half from Karsyn Worley and Claire Karjalainen.

Blair 10, Lincoln Northwest 0: Allison Hernandez and Brynn Ray each scored a hat-trick for the Bears.