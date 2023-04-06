Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Hastings 5, Lincoln Northwest 1
Lincoln Southeast 3, Fremont 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 1, Elkhorn North 0
Columbus Lakeview 1, York 0
Elkhorn 3, Waverly 0
GI Northwest 3, Lexington 0
Gretna 10, Bellevue East 0
Millard North 1, Omaha Central 0, SO
Millard South 6, Omaha Burke 0
Millard West 8, Omaha South 0
North Platte 4, Holdrege 0
Omaha Concordia 6, Omaha Conestoga 0
Omaha Westside 10, Omaha Benson 0
Papillion-La Vista South 1, Papillion-La Vista 0
Schuyler 6, Seward 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Southeast 3, Fremont 1: Katelyn Rutledge led the Knights with two goals and Samantha Searcey added a goal.
Hastings 5, Lincoln Northwest 1: Autumn Veen scored the first goal in program history for the Falcons.