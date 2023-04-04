Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus Scotus 3, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0
Lexington 8, Lincoln Northwest 0
Lincoln East 6, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln North Star 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue East 3, Omaha Bryan 0
Blair 5, Plattsmouth 0
Columbus 4, Grand Island 0
GI Northwest 1, Elkhorn 0
Kearney 1, Norfolk 0, OT
Kearney Catholic 4, Aurora 0
Millard West 3, Millard North 1
Norris 9, Waverly 0
Omaha Duchesne 3, Elkhorn North 2, SO
Schuyler 3, Crete 0
York 1, Hastings 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Columbus Scotus 3, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0: Faith Weber got the clean sheet for the Shamrocks, who picked up their fifth shutout of the season. Larkyn Mahoney, Libbie Brezenski and Izzie Kadavy all had goals for Scotus.
Lexington 8, Lincoln Northwest 0: Citali Prado led Lexington with four goals. The Minutemaids scored six goals in the second half. Dulce Arredondo had the clean sheet and Berniece Garcia added two goals.