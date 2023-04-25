Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus at Lincoln East
Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Northwest at Schuyler
Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Southwest at Fremont
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington at Waverly
Elkhorn North at Norris
Elkhorn at Blair
Gering at Scottsbluff
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic at Madison
Norfolk at Kearney
Northwest at Crete
People are also reading…
Omaha Buena Vista at Bellevue East
Scotus Central Catholic at Hastings
Seward at Columbus Lakeview
The Platte at Ralston
York at Aurora