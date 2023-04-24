Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 1, Grand Island 0
Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln Northeast 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Douglas, Wyo. 2, Scottsbluff 1
Elkhorn South 14, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Gretna 6, Papillion-La Vista 1
Kearney Catholic 8, Holdrege 0
Omaha Central 10, Omaha Burke 0
Omaha Mercy 3, Omaha Gross 0
Omaha Roncalli 7, South Sioux City 1
Omaha South 2, Millard South 0
Omaha Westview 2, Omaha Bryan 1
Papillion-La Vista 2, Millard North 1
Platteview 2, Beatrice 0
Ralston 2, Plattsmouth 1
Schuyler 4, Auburn 3