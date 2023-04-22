Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Gretna 3, Lincoln East 1
Lincoln Northeast 5, Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln Northwest 1, Crete 0, SO
Norris 3, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 0
Omaha Westside 1, Lincoln Pius X 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Gering 5, Holdrege 0
Kearney Catholic 8, Gering 0
Millard West 2, Elkhorn South 1
Omaha Benson 2, Omaha WEstview 0
Omaha South 3, Omaha Concordia 2
Papillion-La Vista South 1, Norfolk 0
Plattsmouth 4, Nebraska City 1
People are also reading…
Scottsbluff 2, Kearney Catholic 1
Scottsbluff 8, Holdrege 0
Scottsbluff 2, Kearney Catholic 1
Waverly 3, Aurora 0