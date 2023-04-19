Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Waverly 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1, SO
HAC TOURNAMENT
Gold Bracket
1st: Lincoln Southwest 1, Lincoln East 0
3rd: Lincoln Pius X 3, Columbus 1
Silver Bracket
1st: Lincoln Southeast 1, Kearney 0
3rd: Norfolk 2, Lincoln North Star 1, OT
Bronze Bracket
1st: Fremont 1, Grand Island 0
3rd: Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln High, 5:30
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 2, Omaha Skutt 0
Omaha Buena Vista vs. Omaha North
HIGHLIGHTS
Waverly 2, Lincoln Lutheran/RC 1, SO: Jordan Ernstmeyer scored and Elsa Meyer had an assist for Lincoln Lutheran/RC to take a 1-0 lead in the first half.
Norfolk 2, Lincoln North Star 1, OT: Dempsey Whitmore scored in the 20th minute for the Navigators lone goal.
Lincoln Southeast 1, Kearney 0: Lincoln Southeast took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half and held off the Bearcats.