Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 2, Lincoln Northeast 1
Gretna 2, Lincoln Southwest 1
Lincoln East 10, Grand Island 0
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Lutheran Northeast/Norfolk Catholic 1
Lincoln Pius X 2, Norfolk 0
North Platte 2, Lincoln Southeast 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bennington 4, Ralston 0
Conestoga 2, Plattsmouth 0
Council Bluffs AL 1, Elkhorn South 0
Millard North 5, Omaha South 0
Millard South 5, Omaha South 0
Millard West 1, Omaha Skutt 0 (Millard West wins 5-4 on PKs)
Omaha Mercy 2, Kearney Catholic 0
Platteview 4, Holdrege 0
Scottsbluff 7, Gering 1
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
GI Northwest 6, York 0
Schuyler 3, Lexington 2
1st: GI Northwest 10, Schuyler 0
3rd: Lexington 2, York 1, SO
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Lutheran Northeast/Norfolk Catholic 1: Hailey Chambers scored twice in the first half, one on an assist from Jordan Ernstmeyer.
Lincoln Pius X 2, Norfolk 0: Gabby Turner and Genevieve Sovereign each found the back of the net in the first period for the Thunderbolts.
Lincoln East 10, Grand Island 0: The Spartans scored nine goals in the first half before applying their 10th of the game in the second half.