Girls soccer

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont 2, Lincoln Northeast 1

Gretna 2, Lincoln Southwest 1

Lincoln East 10, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Lutheran Northeast/Norfolk Catholic 1

Lincoln Pius X 2, Norfolk 0

North Platte 2, Lincoln Southeast 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bennington 4, Ralston 0

Conestoga 2, Plattsmouth 0

Council Bluffs AL 1, Elkhorn South 0

Millard North 5, Omaha South 0

Millard South 5, Omaha South 0

Millard West 1, Omaha Skutt 0 (Millard West wins 5-4 on PKs)

Omaha Mercy 2, Kearney Catholic 0

Platteview 4, Holdrege 0

Scottsbluff 7, Gering 1

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

GI Northwest 6, York 0

Schuyler 3, Lexington 2

1st: GI Northwest 10, Schuyler 0

3rd: Lexington 2, York 1, SO

HIGHLIGHTS

Lincoln Lutheran/RC 2, Lutheran Northeast/Norfolk Catholic 1: Hailey Chambers scored twice in the first half, one on an assist from Jordan Ernstmeyer.

Lincoln Pius X 2, Norfolk 0: Gabby Turner and Genevieve Sovereign each found the back of the net in the first period for the Thunderbolts.

Lincoln East 10, Grand Island 0: The Spartans scored nine goals in the first half before applying their 10th of the game in the second half.