Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 6, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Northeast at Bellevue East
Lincoln Pius X at Grand Island
Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln Southeast 0
Ralston 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Omaha Roncalli 3, Conestoga 1
Hastings at Holdrege
Nebraska City at Beatrice
Omaha Benson at Omaha Marian
Omaha Concordia 7, Auburn 0
Omaha Westside 3, Fremont 0
Platteview at Omaha Gross
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Northwest 10, Crete 0
York 1, Seward 0
Schuyler 1, Aurora 0
Lexington 9, Columbus Lakeview 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Ralston 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1: Hailey Chambers scored the lone goal for Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in the first half.