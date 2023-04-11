Girls soccer
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 1, Lincoln Southeast 0
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 3, Schuyler 2
Lincoln Southwest 4, Kearney 1
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Northeast
OTHER SCHOOLS
Auburn 3, Omaha North 1
Columbus Scotus 6, Kearney Catholic 3
Conestoga 2, Omaha Gross 1, OT
Elkhorn North 1, Bennington 0
Millard South 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Norris 3, Blair 0
North Platte 3, Hastings 0
Omaha Mercy 3, Omaha Burke 2
Scottsbluff 7, Lexington 0
York 1, Seward 0, SO
HIGHLIGHTS
Lincoln Lutheran/RC 3, Schuyler 2: McKenzie Derowitsch, Keatelynn Hardesty and Jordan Ernstmeyer all scored a goal for Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.
Lincoln Southwest 4, Kearney 1: The Silver Hawks posted three goals in the first half and added one in the second. Clara Fundus, Mallory Arehart, Kianna Perez and Charley Kort all had goals for the Silver Hawks.