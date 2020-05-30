Girls soccer: Players from LSE, Elkhorn and Omaha Marian share what the defender life is like

Year: Senior.

Of note: The Nebraska signee earned second-team Super-State honors in 2019.

Position: Left back.

Why I play the position: “For most of my career I was a forward, but when I was 14 a coach threw me back there, and I ended up just really liking it, so ever since then I’ve played back there.”

The scariest feeling: “As a forward if you miss a shot people are like, ‘Oh, just make it the next time,’ but as a defender if you make one mistake it’s all your fault, so that kind of sucks.”

My favorite plays to make: “I really like to slide tackle. It’s just the adrenaline, and it just feels amazing when you get to slide tackle.”

Mackenzie Boeve

School: Lincoln Southeast.

Year: Senior.

Of note: The Kansas signee earned first-team Super-State honors as a sophomore in 2019. She was injured for most of her junior season.

Position: Center back.