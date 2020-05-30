You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Girls soccer: Players from LSE, Elkhorn and Omaha Marian share what the defender life is like
View Comments
topical

Girls soccer: Players from LSE, Elkhorn and Omaha Marian share what the defender life is like

{{featured_button_text}}

High school soccer players share what life was is like playing one of the defender positions:

Grace Crockett

School: Omaha Marian.

Year: Senior.

Of note: The Omaha signee earned first-team Super-State honors in 2019.

Position: Center back.

Why I play the position: “When I was little I was a forward, and then one of my coaches decided I’d be better suited as a center back or an outside back. He put me there, and it kind of just stuck.”

The best feeling for a defender: “I think the best feeling is winning a one-on-one battle if a forward is coming at you, and then making a good pass. Just making a good decision and making a penetrative pass, or just getting the ball off your feet to get the run of play started.”

The scariest feeling: “The scariest feeling is getting beat on the ball and then you’re running backwards trying to catch the forward before they score.”

Lexi Thomsen

School: Elkhorn.

Year: Senior.

Of note: The Nebraska signee earned second-team Super-State honors in 2019.

Position: Left back.

Why I play the position: “For most of my career I was a forward, but when I was 14 a coach threw me back there, and I ended up just really liking it, so ever since then I’ve played back there.”

The scariest feeling: “As a forward if you miss a shot people are like, ‘Oh, just make it the next time,’ but as a defender if you make one mistake it’s all your fault, so that kind of sucks.”

My favorite plays to make: “I really like to slide tackle. It’s just the adrenaline, and it just feels amazing when you get to slide tackle.”

Mackenzie Boeve

School: Lincoln Southeast.

Year: Senior.

Of note: The Kansas signee earned first-team Super-State honors as a sophomore in 2019. She was injured for most of her junior season.

Position: Center back.

Why I play the position: “Defender is where my coaches first put me, because I’m aggressive and I can win balls out of the air. I think it’s a good position for me.”

The defender mentality: “You have to be aggressive. You have to want to be able to go up in the air to head the ball and not be scared to go to the ground during a tackle if you have to.”

The scariest feeling: “Breakaways when its you and the other girl one-on-one, and the next person behind me is just the goalie. It feels really good to win one of those.”

— Brent C. Wagner

Husker soccer team adds nine players, including six from Nebraska
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News