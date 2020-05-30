Girls soccer: For several high school soccer players in Nebraska playing defender was their ticket to NCAA Division I

When Walters is evaluating players during the recruiting process — and especially when it comes to the defender position — he’s looking for a player with a big presence.

“So when you walk up to a field when you’re recruiting you can usually tell right away what center back has a good presence,” Walters said. “And then we’re looking for someone who is comfortable on the ball. And that can be hard to find. Center backs that are comfortable on the ball and that have a great presence, they’re usually highly recruited.”

On some youth and high school teams, coaches may have many players who want to play defender, but other times you have to move players from other positions to defender. Crockett thinks moving to defender during youth soccer gave her an opportunity to play college soccer.

“Playing that position helped me get the looks that I had,” Crockett said.

When Southeast girls coach Jim Ageton is choosing the players for the defender spot, the No. 1 thing he looks for is players that are competitive.

“I want that kid that hates to lose at anything,” Ageton said. “I want the kid who wants to throw the pingpong paddle across the room because they got beat by their brother. Because that kid will never give up on a play. It doesn’t matter if they’re on the left side and the breakaway is all the way over on the right side of the field, that kid hates to lose, so they’re going to get over there.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.